2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Bucs play keep-away. If you’re in the time-of-possession-is-overrated camp, the Eagles defense doesn’t want to hear it. Who could blame any defense for being gassed after being forced to defend a Tom Brady offense for 21:05 of the first 30 minutes? The Eagles offense sputtered through five three-and-out possessions in the first half, leaving the defense with barely enough time to re-tie their cleats on the sideline before being asked to take the field again. Not much changed in the second half. The final tally on TOP was positively brutal (39:56 – 20:04), as was the Buccaneers’ first-down advantage (27-16). If there’s any justice, only the Eagles defense will get Friday off after the short week. Wings clipped, Eagles take to ground. Against the Bucs’ vaunted run defense, the Eagles didn’t bother trying to establish a rushing attack in the first half. In the second half, however, it was the running game that pulled Philadelphia within six points at 28-22. Miles Sanders Jalen Hurts Fournette on first. Leonard Fournette Brady closes. How safe can a six-point lead be with 5:54 left in an NFL game? No safer than in Brady’s hands. On a night when the future Hall of Famer was his usual unstoppable self (34 of 42, 297 yards), there was hardly a shred of doubt that he’d either drive the field for a put-away score or move the chains well enough for the clock to bleed out. He went with the latter, though one more score could’ve easily been tacked on -- the Bucs kneeled out the final two minutes inside the Eagles 10-yard line. Although it was ultimately a one-score game, Brady parlayed ample time to throw into a dominant first half that foretold the outcome early; the game wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicated. Snake-bitten secondary. The Buccaneers’ beleaguered secondary suffered yet another injury blow when cornerback Richard Sherman, signed less than three weeks ago, exited in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately for GM Jason Licht, there likely aren’t any more street free agents floating around with a five-Pro Bowl resume. Thursday night, Dee Delaney





Next Gen stat of the night: Despite his struggles, Hurts enjoyed a season-high 3.36 seconds to throw per pass, nearly half a second better than his 2.89 season average entering play.





NFL Research: Tom Brady is the first QB since 1970 to win 10 games played on three days of rest. He is now 10-1, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning (9-1) for the most wins since 1970 on three days of rest.



