Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts on struggling Eagles offense: 'I have to be better'

Published: Oct 15, 2021 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles offense struggled to gain any traction for most of the first half and early third quarter of Thursday night's 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Outside of the first drive, which was aided by a 45-yard defensive pass interference penalty, the Eagles offense had no more than three plays on six straight possessions in the second and third quarters (five three-and-outs and one interception).

"They came out and had a great plan," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said, via the official transcript. "Like I said, it is on us to be able to adjust, recognize what they are doing, and combat that. My mind doesn't change on any of this in terms of the mentality that it is on us. We control the destiny of everything we do, everything we touch, and everything we put our hands on. We have to be better and I have to be better for this football team. I have to be better."

Hurts struggled mightily early, unable to find the range on anything. The young QB was skipping passes, missing open targets, sailing passes high and long. It's the latest game in which Hurts has come out wobbly, unable to catch a groove until the game is out of reach.

Hurts finished 12-for-26 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown, an INT, and added 44 rushing yards on 10 attempts with two rushing scores.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hasn't helped his young QB out much. The lack of a run game has riled up Philly fans who are at their wit's end with the lack of carries for Miles Sanders.

Sirianni was asked if leaning on run-pass options as their primary ground-game weapon puts too much pressure on Hurts to make the correct decision instead of just calling direct run plays.

"No, I don't think so," the coach responded. "He's been doing that a long time that his RPO game and how he reads things, so I don't believe that's an issue."

While trying to run at the Bucs' brick wall might not have been advisable Thursday night, Sirianni's offense did little to try to help its young QB. There were very few easy throws. Hurts didn't even attempt a pass between the numbers less than 20 yards.

The coach's love of receiver screens has been figured out by defenses, making that outlet futile and putting the offense behind the sticks too often.

Hurts shouldered the blame for the inconsistent offense.

"I think I haven't executed well enough to win clearly," he said. "I take responsibility for that. I always take responsibility for that because the ball is in my hands every play, and I enjoy that, and I like that. I have to be better."

The Philly offense has been a mess for weeks. There lacks an identity or perceivable plan of attack, particularly when the screen game is negated. The Eagles' best plays have been long DPIs. In the past several weeks, only when they go hurry-up and play with their hair on fire has the offense resembled anything that can be considered close to potent.

"This whole year, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot and we know, and we believe," Hurts said. "I have unwavering faith in the guys on this football team and everybody on this field and that we have everything we need. It is just a matter of us putting that together. It is tough but I have unwavering faith with everyone in this building and that it will come. To go toe-to-toe with a team like that, as bad as I started. It is bad and we didn't click early. When it came down to clutch time, at the end of the game, we ran out of time."

Philly ran out of time because it couldn't find the gas pedal for more than two quarters. It's not the first time this season the offense has struggled to move the ball. Sirianni sorely needs to re-evaluate his offensive plan if the Eagles are to salvage the season before they run out of time on the entire 2021 campaign.

Related Content

news

Judge: QB Daniel Jones (concussion) to be full participant in practice, 'appears' he'll play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones continues to track towards playing Sunday against the Rams. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday that Jones is expected to be a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ready to make his first start in four years 

It's Geno time! ﻿Geno Smith﻿ is set to start his first game in four years Sunday night when the Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
news

Bills out for revenge after getting stiff-armed by Derrick Henry, Titans last season

In every 2020 highlight package there is at least one version of Titans RB Derrick Henry stiff-arming then-Bills corner Josh Norman into space. Buffalo hasn't forgotten that play.
news

Leonard Fournette: 'The sky's the limit for me' in Buccaneers offense

As the clear RB1 in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers back Leonard Fournette has shown signs of being the runner many thought he could be coming out of LSU.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Eagles. The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.
news

Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

Other than the tape that surrounded it, Tom Brady's injured thumb certainly didn't look to be a hindrance, as he got his Buccaneers off to a hot start that led to a 28-22 win over the host Eagles on Thursday night. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Thursday night

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs were able to withstand an Eagles comeback bid and salted away a victory on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 6 Thursday night inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW