Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

True to form, Brady concentrated more on the negative and what needs improvement than the solid start.

"It was a good win. You know, it's tough to win on the road. Obviously, we didn't play our best, so we gotta get back to work," Brady said. "We gotta good little break here, use it and get back to work, see if we can get better."

Indeed, making Brady's performance with his troubled thumb all the more impressive is that it came on a three-day week. After Thursday night, he's statistically the best to ever play on three days rest. Per NFL Research, Brady is the first quarterback since 1970 to win 10 games played on three days of rest, improving his record in such situations to 10-1 (which broke a record shared with Peyton Manning for most wins on three days of rest).

Now, he'll have some extra rest before playing the Bears on Oct. 24 in Week 7. When asked if the extra days of recovery will do him well, Brady took the opening to reassure that he was indeed, fine and dandy and no worse for the wear with his injured thumb.