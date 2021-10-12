Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

"I was aware of it," Brady said of the thumb injury. "Look, a quarterback's right hand is important at the end of the day. It's not like it's your left hand. If it was my left, I wouldn't even think two seconds about it. The fact that it's your throwing hand, there's not many things that are that important to a quarterback, other than probably your right shoulder, your right elbow, and your right hand. So anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue. But, like I said, there's no serious injury at all. So it's more of a discomfort."