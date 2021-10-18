Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Just when it looked like the Dallas Cowboys were cooked, Trevon Diggs stole another one.

The Cowboys star corner extended his interception streak to six games with a massive pick-six right after Dallas missed a go-ahead field goal with less than three minutes remaining in New England.

The interception helped the Cowboys eventually force overtime, where they would beat the Patriots on the first drive for the 35-29 win.

On the INT, Diggs jumped a deflected pass off the hands of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on a crossing route.

"They were running it all game, and I saw on film that they like to run that," Diggs said, via the team's official website. "I just read it, made a play on the ball, he tipped it, and it fell right in my hands."

The pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones was just off the mark, but Diggs showed his ball-skills, looking like a WR snatching the pigskin and streaking to the end zone.

"There was nothing stopping me," Diggs said. "As soon as I got it, I was like, 'I gotta go score.'"

Score he did, putting the Cowboys up 26-21 with just over two minutes left.

On the very next play, however, Bourne struck back. The WR beat Diggs on a double move, and safety Damontae Kazee took a bad angle, leading to a 75-yard score to put the Pats back on top.