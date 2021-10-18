Around the NFL

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 09:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Just when it looked like the Dallas Cowboys were cooked, Trevon Diggs stole another one.

The Cowboys star corner extended his interception streak to six games with a massive pick-six right after Dallas missed a go-ahead field goal with less than three minutes remaining in New England.

The interception helped the Cowboys eventually force overtime, where they would beat the Patriots on the first drive for the 35-29 win.

On the INT, Diggs jumped a deflected pass off the hands of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on a crossing route.

"They were running it all game, and I saw on film that they like to run that," Diggs said, via the team's official website. "I just read it, made a play on the ball, he tipped it, and it fell right in my hands."

The pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones was just off the mark, but Diggs showed his ball-skills, looking like a WR snatching the pigskin and streaking to the end zone.

"There was nothing stopping me," Diggs said. "As soon as I got it, I was like, 'I gotta go score.'"

Score he did, putting the Cowboys up 26-21 with just over two minutes left.

On the very next play, however, Bourne struck back. The WR beat Diggs on a double move, and safety Damontae Kazee took a bad angle, leading to a 75-yard score to put the Pats back on top.

"It was my fault," Diggs said. "I should have been on top of it, so I take full accountability for that."

The miscue was more the fault of the safety, but Diggs' decision to try to undercut the throw helped cause the big play. Still, it's refreshing to hear a young player take ownership of a mishap, even if it wasn't all on his shoulders.

Diggs has been a revelation this season. The corner has an INT in each of the team's first six games. His seven interceptions are tied for the most in a team's first six games in the Super Bowl era (Rod Woodson, 1993). Diggs joined Minnesota safety Brian Russell (2003) as the only players with one or more INT in each of their team's first six games of a season.

Diggs is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have seven-plus INTs and multiple INT return TDs in his team's first six games of a season.

The 23-year-old's seven picks are the most in the NFL by three -- Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson (4). A former receiver, Diggs' ability to run routes like a wideout gives him an advantage jumping passes. Of course, having good hands like his brother, Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs﻿, doesn't hurt either.

Entering the Bills-Titans matchup on Monday Night Football, Trevon Diggs has more TDs on the season (2) than Stefon Diggs (1). Undoubtedly that's been talked about on the family text chain.

