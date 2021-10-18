Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith laments overtime fumble: 'I put that on myself'

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the second consecutive week, Geno Smith had the ball in his hands with a chance to engineer a Seattle Seahawks victory. For the second consecutive week, the quarterback turned the ball over, squashing the opportunity.

Last week, Tyler Lockett slipped, leading to a Smith interception. On Sunday night in overtime in Pittsburgh, the QB tried to slide up the pocket to escape pressure, but T.J. Watt had other designs, stripping the ball. Pittsburgh recovered, setting up the game-winning field goal for a 23-20 victory.

"We can't keep coming up short. I can't keep coming up short. Back-to-back weeks, our defense gave me the ball and gave us a chance to go out and score," Smith said, per the Associated Press. "That's solely on me, and I have to be better.

"That last drive, I was thinking, 'Just take it down and score, somehow, someway.' I put that on myself."

After Seattle was shut out in the first half, the offense came to life in the second. Alex Collins, who would end the game dealing with hip and glute injuries, motored the offense earning 101 rushing yards and a TD. And Smith helped generate back-to-back TD drives to open the third quarter to get back in the game.

Smith, making his first start in 1,414 days, went 23-of-32 passing for 209 yards and a TD.

"I thought he played tough as hell," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Smith. "He was clear and calm and poised exactly like you hope he'd be. The game was not too big for him at all."

Added Carroll: "I thought he was solid. I thought he managed the game well. He gave us a chance to win the football game."

Despite the warm words, the Seahawks didn't trust Smith much against a ferocious Steelers defensive line. Most of Smith's 32 pass attempts were of the short variety. He had just one attempt of 20-plus air yards (incomplete to Lockett) and just five of his completions were 10-plus air yards. On third-and-long situations, the Seahawks took the ball out of Smith's hands for the most part, electing to call safe screens that picked up few yards. Seattle went 3-of-12 on third downs.

The loss sent the Seahawks to 2-4 and in the basement of a tough NFC West. With a Monday night prime-time game against the New Orleans Saints -- who are coming off a bye -- next up for Smith, it's getting dark early for Seattle's hopes of making the postseason.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with seven INTs in six games

Dallas' defense has looked much better than it did a season ago through the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign. Trevon Diggs, who's on a record-setting pace when it comes to interceptions, has been a primary reason for the resurgence.
news

Lane Johnson rejoins Eagles following three-game absence due to personal matter

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is rejoining his teammates after missing the past three games due to a personal matter. The veteran right tackle announced his plan to return on Monday.
news

Cam Newton, now vaccinated, says he still wants to play football: 'Hell yeah'

Cam Newton wants a shot at continuing his NFL career in 2021. To that end, the veteran quarterback confirmed Sunday on his YouTube channel that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. 
news

MRI confirms Bucs CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) will miss a couple weeks; no plans for injured reserve

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman is expected to miss a couple weeks with a hamstring injury but there is no plan for injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling through a painful left shoulder injury, telling reporters Sunday he "absolutely" plans to play Thursday vs. the Broncos.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW