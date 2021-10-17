2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

Around the NFL

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 6 Sunday:

  • New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury against the Rams. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas suffered an ankle injury in the first half while WR ﻿C.J. Board﻿ was carted off the field just before halftime with his arm/wrist in an air cast. Both were ruled out early in the third quarter.
  • Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown is now questionable for Monday Night Football against the Bills with an undisclosed illness.
  • Kansas City Chiefs linebacker ﻿Anthony Hitchens﻿ (elbow) was downgraded to out against Washington. Tight end ﻿Jody Fortson﻿ was quickly ruled out after being carted off in the third quarter with an Achilles injury; Andy Reid later announced that Fortson tore his Achilles.
  • Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen exited early with a thigh injury against the Chargers. Running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ exited late with an ankle injury.
  • Indianapolis Colts receiver ﻿Parris Campbell﻿ (foot) was ruled out in the first half against the Texans. Veteran WR ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a quad injury.
  • Carolina Panthers rookie receiver ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ was ruled out early against the Vikings with a concussion.
  • Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman ﻿Jackson Carman﻿ did not return against the Lions with an undisclosed illness.
  • Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (knee) left early against the Bears and did not return. Linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ suffered an oblique injury and did not return. Safety ﻿Darnell Savage﻿ was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.
  • Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (quad) did not return after getting hurt late against Green Bay.
  • Houston Texans defensive back Terrence Brooks was ruled out early against the Colts with a chest injury. Receiver ﻿Chris Conley﻿ did not return with a neck injury.
  • Los Angeles Rams tight end ﻿Johnny Mundt﻿ (knee) was downgraded to out against the Giants. Running back Jake Funk (hamstring) also left early.
  • The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive lineman Corey Peters on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and elevated DL Jonathan Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

