Eagles' Sirianni says QB Hurts will remain starter when healthy following Minshew's strong performance

Gardner Minshew﻿'s occasionally thrilling time in Jacksonville ended this summer, with his next chapter sending him to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, that story saw its first few pages written. Starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts﻿, Minshew was sharp, completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with a 133.7 passer rating. Philadelphia scored on every possession except for its last, defeating the downtrodden New York Jets, 33-18.

Minshew's insertion into the starting lineup saw a reawakening of the Eagles' offense, which mustered just seven points a week earlier in a one-possession loss to the New York Giants. Gone were the struggles the Eagles experienced, and in its place was a flurry of points produced by an unexpectedly efficient offense, with Minshew completing each of his first 11 pass attempts and leading three straight touchdown drives to start the afternoon.

With Sunday's win standing as evidence of what could be, perhaps Minshew might be the right man to lead the Eagles into the final five weeks of the season.

Wrong. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the game Hurts would remain the starter following Philadelphia's Week 14 bye, and pointed to Hurts' progression in his second season as proof he's the right man for the job, even with Minshew's Sunday showing considered.

"I think he's played really good football," Sirianni said of Hurts, via ESPN. "There's been times when he's been one of the best in the league. The way he's moved around, made plays, we look at that quarterback rating and what he's had there. He's played really good football when he's in, so when he's healthy and he's back, he'll be our starter."

The bye and the advantageous matchup against the Jets might have prompted the Eagles to give Hurts an extra week to rest and recover, trusting their chances with the former Jaguars starter and reaping the rewards Sunday. Ultimately, though, Minshew was acquired prior to the start of the regular season to do exactly what he did Sunday -- step in and perform well enough to give the Eagles a chance to win -- not to replace Hurts.

As such, the Eagles will keep things status quo. There's no need to shake up a situation riding on a relatively inexperienced quarterback when he hasn't been a massive problem.

For Minshew, he'll have to take his chances when they come. Sunday might have been his last for this season if Hurts can return after the bye.