Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without their QB1 as they look to capture a win in New York.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the Jets due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Hurts is officially inactive.

Backup Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts' place. It will be the former Jaguars QB's first start of the season.

NFL reporter Derrick Gunn first reported the news.

Hurts, who suffered the injury in a Week 12 loss to the Giants, entered the weekend with a questionable designation after registering three consecutive limited practices.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that the team was "hopeful" Hurts would play in New York. The QB himself said later that day he would be "ready to go" despite Sirianni's slight trepidation.

The worry surrounding Hurts' status increased Friday when Sirianni announced him as questionable before adding that he and his coaching staff "won't put a guy out there that isn't ready to go."

With the decision to sit Hurts now official, the stage has been set for Minshew Mania to run wild and free all over Broadway. Jets supporters needn't be reminded of the 279-yard, 3-TD day he had against them while starting for the Jags in 2019.

Minshew has seen the field for only 14 snaps since getting traded to Philly in late August, all of which came late in a blowout victory over the Lions in Week 8. His supporters will point out the 2-for-2, 11-yard stat line he logged that day.