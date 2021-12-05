Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

Published: Dec 05, 2021 at 11:05 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Eagles will be without their QB1 as they look to capture a win in New York.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the Jets due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Hurts is officially inactive.

Backup Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts' place. It will be the former Jaguars QB's first start of the season.

NFL reporter Derrick Gunn first reported the news.

Hurts, who suffered the injury in a Week 12 loss to the Giants, entered the weekend with a questionable designation after registering three consecutive limited practices.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that the team was "hopeful" Hurts would play in New York. The QB himself said later that day he would be "ready to go" despite Sirianni's slight trepidation.

The worry surrounding Hurts' status increased Friday when Sirianni announced him as questionable before adding that he and his coaching staff "won't put a guy out there that isn't ready to go."

With the decision to sit Hurts now official, the stage has been set for Minshew Mania to run wild and free all over Broadway. Jets supporters needn't be reminded of the 279-yard, 3-TD day he had against them while starting for the Jags in 2019.

Minshew has seen the field for only 14 snaps since getting traded to Philly in late August, all of which came late in a blowout victory over the Lions in Week 8. His supporters will point out the 2-for-2, 11-yard stat line he logged that day.

Once viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, the charismatic signal-caller hasn't had a shot to prove his value in 2021. On Sunday, the Eagles will need him to -- at the very least -- prove he can be a capable fill-in while Hurts heals up.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has started just five games over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Adrian Peterson expected to start at RB for Seahawks vs. 49ers, get bulk of carries

Dealing with myriad injuries at the running back position, the Seahawks are turning to an old face in a new place. Adrian Peterson is expected to start in the backfield Sunday against the 49ers and get the bulk of the carries.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins to play against Bears

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales ahead of Sunday's clash.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW