Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 29

Published: Nov 29, 2021 at 10:09 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ was unable to finish the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. There is hope that he'll be back soon.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey's sprained ankle doesn't appear serious after X-rays came back negative. The team expects to have a more definitive prognosis soon. But it's good enough that Rhule thought CMC could have returned in the second half after his ankle was re-taped.

Carolina took a more cautionary approach as it trailed by three possessions midway through the third quarter on. The star running back was seen sporting a walking boot as he left the stadium.

It's the latest of myriad injuries to compromise McCaffrey over the past two seasons. The 5-6 Panthers are still in the playoff hunt, but can ill afford for their best player to miss any more time.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been playing with a torn labrum on one side of his shoulder and will have tests Monday to see if he tore the other side, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have further testing done on his broken toe Monday and surgery is a real option, per Rapoport. Rodgers isn't expected to miss time, regardless.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain that will sideline him 4-6 weeks, Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle enjoys breakout game, celebratory waddle in win over Panthers

Dolphins rookie ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿'s breakout game in Sunday's 33-10 blowout win over the Panthers featured career-highs in receiving and a signature touchdown dance.
news

George Kittle on Mike Zimmer's holding complaints: 'I'd tell your guys to make better plays'

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer took issue with the lack of holding penalties called against the 49ers on Sunday. San Francisco tight end George Kittle took issue with Zimmer.
news

Bengals see 'changing of the guard' in AFC North after destroying Steelers

The Bengals' 41-10 destruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers ushered in a new feeling of hope in Cincinnati. It marked a season sweep for the Bengals and Cincy's third straight win over its Rust Belt rivals.
news

Locker room Lenny: RB Fournette fires up Bucs with halftime speech to spur comeback win vs. Colts

Not only did Leonard Fournette power the Bucs to a 38-31 road win in Indianapolis, but he also juiced-up a lifeless club that trailed by double digits at halftime with a rousing speech.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to bench QB Baker Mayfield: 'Why would we do that?'

After Sunday night's 16-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski quickly put an end to any idea of benching quarterback Baker Mayfield. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Seahawks-Washington

NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to undergo MRI after exiting with shoulder injury vs. 49ers

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook did not return against the 49ers with a shoulder injury.
news

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton will remain Panthers' starter following rough outing vs. Dolphins

Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami. He'll start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday  before being replaced by P.J. Walker, but coach Matt Rhule said Newton will remain QB1 moving forward.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater briefly exits in win over Chargers

Broncos QB ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ returned against the Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury in the first quarter.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams

Aaron Jones is back. The Packers made their star RB active for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Jones (knee) was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW