NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 29

Christian McCaffrey was unable to finish the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. There is hope that he'll be back soon.
Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey's sprained ankle doesn't appear serious after X-rays came back negative. The team expects to have a more definitive prognosis soon. But it's good enough that Rhule thought CMC could have returned in the second half after his ankle was re-taped.
Carolina took a more cautionary approach as it trailed by three possessions midway through the third quarter on. The star running back was seen sporting a walking boot as he left the stadium.
It's the latest of myriad injuries to compromise McCaffrey over the past two seasons. The 5-6 Panthers are still in the playoff hunt, but can ill afford for their best player to miss any more time.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been playing with a torn labrum on one side of his shoulder and will have tests Monday to see if he tore the other side, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have further testing done on his broken toe Monday and surgery is a real option, per Rapoport. Rodgers isn't expected to miss time, regardless.
- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain that will sideline him 4-6 weeks, Rapoport reported.