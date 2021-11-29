Cowboys DT Trysten Hill suspended two games for punch following game vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for his postgame punch in an altercation with Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Hill's suspension comes following a review by the league of all video from the game. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, saying it was an open-handed punch to Simpson's facemask, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Following the Raiders' 36-33 overtime win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Hill struck Simpson at midfield amid a gathering of players. The strike knocked Simpson's helmet from his head and onto the turf.

Runyan explained the league's reasoning for the suspension in his letter to Hill, which was included in the league's official statement:

"Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(c) which prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s), as well as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.

"In a letter to Hill, Runyan wrote: 'After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship. Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off.'

"Hill will be eligible to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Monday, December 13, following the team's December 2 game against New Orleans and December 12 game against Washington.

"Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hill may appeal the suspension. Any appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline."

The 23-year-old Hill is a 2019 second-round pick of the Cowboys who had four tackles on Thursday and has played in three games this season with eight tackles. Over three seasons, Hill has played in 15 games with five starts.