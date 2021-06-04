Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans' offensive line has been one of their biggest strengths in recent years. They added an especially strong athlete to the mix Friday. Now they'll see if he's a football player.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Tennessee has agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The 26-year old Michigan native is attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013.
Coon is getting his shot on the offensive line, a unit that has been instrumental in Derrick Henry leading the NFL in rushing the past two seasons. The All-Pro running back topped 2,000 yards last year, although the Titans took a step backward in pass protection.
New steps in every direction will be vital for Coon, who won medals at world championships and Pan American championship events in each of the past three years. He has been competing at the 130 kilogram weight class, which converts to 286 pounds, and is listed at a shade above 6-foot-5.