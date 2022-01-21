Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The king's return is official.

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday, as expected.

Henry is now set to make his return to action on Saturday in the top-seeded Titans' Divisional Round game against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals.

King Henry has not played since Week 8 when he injured his foot in a win over the Indianapolis Colts and subsequently underwent surgery.

Henry was designated to return from IR on Jan. 5, opening a 21-day window for Tennessee to return him to the active roster.

In eight regular-season games this season, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in 219 carries. The 2019 and 2020 rushing champion, Henry was leading the league in rushing when he was injured.

In the Titans' previous game against the Bengals in the 2020 season, Henry had 112 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a Tennessee loss.