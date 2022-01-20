Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Published: Jan 20, 2022 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

King Henry's return is nigh.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry has been out of commission since Week 8 after undergoing foot surgery, but is expected to be activated off injured reserve Friday and good to go for Tennessee's playoff opener this weekend.

"We'll see and make a determination on him tomorrow," Vrabel said. "Obviously, I think his workload probably increased throughout the week."

Henry was designated to return from injured reserve on Jan. 5. The Titans have 21 days to return him to the active roster, and it looks like they will do so with time to spare for their clash against the Bengals.

The running back's return can't come soon enough for some of his star teammates.

"It'll definitely give us some confidence," Titans receiver A.J. Brown said. "He's a tremendous player. In my opinion, I think he's the best running back in the game. Just having him back, having that confidence with him around, at any moment, he could go for 70. That gives us confidence. So we're excited."

Through the season's first eight games, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries. Despite missing nine regular season games, he still finished ninth in the league in rushing yards.

Henry said Wednesday that "we'll see where I am on Saturday" when it comes to his availability versus Cincy. But if images from practice and reports out of Nashville this week are any indication, Henry will be back in the fold.

The top-seeded Titans have fared all right on the ground without Henry in the lineup, leaning on D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard to varying degrees of efficiency. Henry's return would be a boon to the backfield, but it won't necessarily mean assured victory.

"We all know what Derrick Henry can do when he's in there," left tackle Taylor Lewan said. "Adding Derrick to the mix, if that happens, is exciting. However, just because 22's in the game, it doesn't mean we're gonna automatically win."

Tennessee hosts Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Related Content

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Buccaneers are still without a number of offensive starters at practice. Center Ryan Jensen, RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and RB Ronald Jones were listed as DNPs again.  Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW