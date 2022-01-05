Around the NFL

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 12:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derrick Henry is on his way back to the field.

The Tennessee Titans running back officially was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, clearing his path to return to practice and opening his 21-day window to return from IR to the active roster. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe previously reported that Henry was expected to practice today.

"Just see how he responds," Vrabel told reporters Wednesday. "No different than anyone coming off injured reserve."

Getting Henry back at practice doesn't mean the bulldozing back will participate in Sunday's Week 18 bout against the Houston Texans, as Tennessee seeks to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it gives him a chance -- albeit a seeming long shot.

Henry did light work last week as he geared up to return from the Jones fracture in his foot that required surgery and caused him to miss the past eight games. Getting him back at practice on Wednesday is the next step in the process.

More important than whether Henry dips his toe in the water on Sunday, opening the window for his return allows the Titans to gear up the running back for the postseason. If the Titans win this weekend, they'll lock up the only postseason bye in the AFC, giving Henry an extra week of practice and rehab before returning in the Divisional Round.

In eight games this season, Henry netted 937 yards on 219 carries with 10 touchdowns. Despite not playing since Halloween, Henry still ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards.

The Titans offense, while getting on track in recent weeks, hasn't been the same sans the punishing running back.

Tennessee scored 30-plus points in four of the eight games that Henry played this season and scored 30 or more in just one of eight games without the RB (34 points in Week 17 vs. MIA). The Titans netted just one game with 20-or-fewer points with Henry (Week 1) but have had five games with 20-or-fewer points without Henry (Weeks 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16).

While A.J. Brown getting healthy has been key to the Titans' sprint to the No. 1 seed, Henry's return for the postseason would give Tennessee the engine the offense has been missing.

Related Content

news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
news

Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering 'well-built' roster as Denver misses postseason again

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend and running back Melvin Gordon wasn't hesitant to discuss his frustration.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays record 15th season in a row of .500 or better

By virtue of Pittsburgh's 26-14 victory on Monday, Mike Tomlin was ensured of a 15th straight season finishing at .500 or above. It is the longest such streak to begin a head coach's career, breaking a tie with Marty Schottenheimer (Cleveland Browns, 1984-1997).
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW