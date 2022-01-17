Josh Allen, Deebo Samuel, Joe Burrow among NFL statement-makers during Super Wild Card Weekend

That's what the Bills did on their first seven drives Saturday night. And on the eighth, they kneeled down three times to end the game. Buffalo did not punt, attempt a field goal or turn the ball over. How rare is that? Well, it's never happened in recorded NFL history. Good lord!

Allen, of course, was the engine who drove this historic shellacking. The 25-year-old signal-caller completed 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. According to the good folks at NFL Research, Allen's completion percentage (84.0) and passer rating (157.6) are the highest ever recorded by a quarterback (min. 25 pass att.) in a game vs. Belichick as a head coach, playoffs or regular season. And if that wasn't enough, he also ran six times for 66 yards. Just an all-time performance to eliminate the big, bad, rival Patriots -- and that's key. The Bills have been my Super Bowl pick all season, and this kind of win gets the party started. After years of being tormented by Tom Brady's Patriots, the Bills are getting a turn to own the rivalry with their star quarterback. Allen had more touchdowns than incompletions -- against the greatest coach in NFL history. A piping-hot performance in the freezing cold.