The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

What kind of impact will Derrick Henry have if he makes his anticipated return from injury?





It wasn't that long ago that people wondered what kind of offense the Titans would have without Henry. The Titans answered that question by involving an assortment of unheralded runners, grinding their way through a variety of other injuries and staying the course until they secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Now Henry is on schedule to return to the field after foot surgery sidelined him for nine games. He was a monster before going down -- he was putting himself in position for a second consecutive 2,000-yard rushing season -- but the Titans are likely to be more diversified with him returning to the field. Tennessee discovered solid production from the combination of D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard in Henry's absence. The offense also benefitted from the return of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones from injury, as quarterback Ryan Tannehill got back to his efficient play instead of turning the ball over continually. It's not hard to envision the Titans easing Henry back into the mix instead of heaping a significant workload on him. He actually remains on injured reserve for the moment but with a designation to return ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Bengals. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters this week of practice would show plenty in terms of what the Titans can expect from their star runner. The reality is they have the luxury of being a bit more patient with him at this stage. He'll surely be a big part of whatever they do moving forward, but weaving him back in also has become one of those good problems to have.