Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'absolutely' expects Mike McCarthy to remain head coach

Dallas Cowboys fans calling for coach Mike McCarthy to be fired likely aren't going to get their wish.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan he's confident the coach would remain in charge of the team in 2022.

"Absolutely. Very confident," Jones responded.

Monday's comments follow Sunday's remarks from owner Jerry Jones when he didn't want to discuss McCarthy's status as head coach.

"I don't even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time," Jones said. "That's not on the table. The game speaks for itself."

Dallas repeatedly hurt themselves in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, racking up 14 penalties -- tying a season-high -- for 89 yards. The Cowboys' 14 penalties were tied for the second-most in a playoff game in NFL history (1993 Raiders had 17 in Wild Card Round vs. DEN) and most-ever penalties in a playoff loss. Many infractions were of the pre-snap variety, including four on the offense.

Then there was the decision to call a ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ QB draw with 14 seconds remaining in the game that wound up the final play of the contest when the Cowboys couldn't get a spike off.

"You're in shock that your season's over," Jones said of his reaction to the final play. "We felt like Dak got the ball down, should've got the ball down. Obviously some challenges there with the spotting of the ball and what went on with that. It's something they work on. I know Mike and Dak described it. We work on it in practice. It went just according to script. Certainly we were trying to get in there rather than throw a Hail Mary, to try to get in there and be able to run a football play and make a 25-yard shot if we get someone open. … Obviously, totally understand the thinking behind it.