Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock were each still employed by the Las Vegas Raiders when the team began paving the way for changes.

The Raiders put in requests to interview New England Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team is also expected to put in a GM interview request for Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Rapoport added.

Mayock was subsequently fired on Monday as Raiders GM following three seasons at the position.

It was a decision the club made several days prior, but began putting in GM requests Monday before firing Mayock, Rapoport reported.

Bisaccia has received support from players to remain as the head coach, but given his interim tag, it's expected that the team would interview other candidates.

The interview requests come on the same day in which Bisaccia addressed the media following the team's season-ending playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Bisaccia, the first interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in the Super Bowl era, said he's been in talks with owner Mark Davis in regard to the full-time head coach position and was aware the team would talk to other candidates.

"Mark and I have had some conversations," Bisaccia said. "There's due process. He has to interview some other candidates, as I well know. I'm very respectful of the process, what it's supposed to look like and how it's supposed to work. I think we'll be in constant conversation and we'll certainly talk again before the week is over."

Rapoport reported Saturday Bisaccia will receiving an interview and will be considered for the permanent position.

Bisaccia has been credited as helping to rescue the Raiders from an unprecedented season of controversy and tragedy -- which included Gruden's resignation and the arrest and charges brought against former receiver Henry Ruggs III for his role in a fatal car collision. The team's 10-7 campaign produced the Raiders' first playoff berth and winning season since 2016.

Regardless of what the future holds, Bisaccia began Monday's presser by nothing how grateful he was for the opportunity to have been the head coach for the Raiders.