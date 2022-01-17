Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock were each still employed by the Las Vegas Raiders when the team began paving the way for changes.
The Raiders put in requests to interview New England Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team is also expected to put in a GM interview request for Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Rapoport added.
Mayock was subsequently fired on Monday as Raiders GM following three seasons at the position.
It was a decision the club made several days prior, but began putting in GM requests Monday before firing Mayock, Rapoport reported.
Bisaccia has received support from players to remain as the head coach, but given his interim tag, it's expected that the team would interview other candidates.
The interview requests come on the same day in which Bisaccia addressed the media following the team's season-ending playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Bisaccia, the first interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in the Super Bowl era, said he's been in talks with owner Mark Davis in regard to the full-time head coach position and was aware the team would talk to other candidates.
"Mark and I have had some conversations," Bisaccia said. "There's due process. He has to interview some other candidates, as I well know. I'm very respectful of the process, what it's supposed to look like and how it's supposed to work. I think we'll be in constant conversation and we'll certainly talk again before the week is over."
Rapoport reported Saturday Bisaccia will receiving an interview and will be considered for the permanent position.
Bisaccia has been credited as helping to rescue the Raiders from an unprecedented season of controversy and tragedy -- which included Gruden's resignation and the arrest and charges brought against former receiver Henry Ruggs III for his role in a fatal car collision. The team's 10-7 campaign produced the Raiders' first playoff berth and winning season since 2016.
Regardless of what the future holds, Bisaccia began Monday's presser by nothing how grateful he was for the opportunity to have been the head coach for the Raiders.
"First of all, I'd like to thank certainly our players for their constant and consistent work and their relentless effort to improve every day," he said. "That's all we really ask of them; they succeeded in that. Also, I'd like to thank the coaching staff for never blinking and for always putting the man first and coaching the player second. Also, I'd love to give a shoutout to Raider Nation for their loud and never-ending support for our team, they heard you. They heard you, you need to understand that. … I'd like to finish by also thanking Mark Davis, Mike Mayock and the entire Raiders organization for their on-time support throughout the entire season. It was much appreciated. No one ever wavered. I believe it's a privilege to coach and play for the Las Vegas Raiders and in the National Football League."