Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

The Raiders weathered adversity throughout a tumultuous 2021 season and still managed to make the playoffs.

An offseason of change, however, is underway as Las Vegas is firing general manager Mike Mayock, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The decision was made several days ago, but was not made official Monday until after the team had submitted interview requests for potential successors, Rapoport added.

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders," the team said in a statement. "We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future."

Mayock's tenure ends with a 25-24 record after three years, which included the 2019 NFL Draft in which he and then-head coach Jon Gruden spent three first-round picks on Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram and scored star edge rusher Maxx Crosby in the fourth round. More than half of Mayock's first draft class has proven to be valuable contributors, with Jacobs becoming Las Vegas' bell-cow running back (when healthy) and receiver Hunter Renfrow (fifth round) developing into a trusty target on third down.

Mayock's drafts have been far from perfect, though, especially when examining his highest selections. Cornerback Damon Arnette, the 19th overall pick of the 2020 draft, was a disappointment when with the Raiders and was released in 2021 after he appeared in a viral video in which Arnette was seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Receiver Henry Ruggs III, the 12th overall pick of that same class, was released in 2021 following his arrest and charged for multiple felonies related to his role in a fatal traffic collision.

As for the 2021 draft, Mayock again raised eyebrows when he spent Las Vegas' first-round pick on Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who struggled at the position in his rookie season and eventually switched to guard during the 2021 campaign.