49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

A season of injury concerns is continuing in the postseason for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the veteran quarterback sustained a sprained right shoulder during San Francisco's enthralling wild-card win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo should be fine to practice Tuesday, and has a chance to play in Saturday's Divisional Round showdown against the Packers.

Shanahan also provided an update on linebacker Fred Warner﻿, who suffered a low ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Warner, like Garoppolo, has a shot to play against Green Bay but the team wants to see where he is Tuesday.

Garoppolo, who's dealt with ailments throughout his career, missed Week 5 due to a calf injury and sustained a significant thumb injury late in the season that cost him Week 17.

Should he receive medical clearance this week, Garoppolo will have a golden opportunity to make a statement and continue San Fran's playoff run with a win against Aaron Rodgers and Co. inside Lambeau Field.