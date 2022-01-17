Around the NFL

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Published: Jan 17, 2022 at 05:40 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A season of injury concerns is continuing in the postseason for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the veteran quarterback sustained a sprained right shoulder during San Francisco's enthralling wild-card win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Shanahan told reporters Garoppolo should be fine to practice Tuesday, and has a chance to play in Saturday's Divisional Round showdown against the Packers.

Shanahan also provided an update on linebacker Fred Warner﻿, who suffered a low ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Warner, like Garoppolo, has a shot to play against Green Bay but the team wants to see where he is Tuesday.

Garoppolo, who's dealt with ailments throughout his career, missed Week 5 due to a calf injury and sustained a significant thumb injury late in the season that cost him Week 17.

Should he receive medical clearance this week, Garoppolo will have a golden opportunity to make a statement and continue San Fran's playoff run with a win against Aaron Rodgers and Co. inside Lambeau Field.

His performance against Dallas was mostly efficient -- 16 of 25, 172 yards -- save for a crucial interception in the fourth that allowed the Cowboys to cut a 13-point deficit to six. A better performance against the Packers could make things very interesting in the postseason and 2022 offseason.

