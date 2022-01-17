Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

Jan 17, 2022
If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to go on a Super Bowl run, they'll have to do without one of their top defensive players.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his 2021 season. The veteran lineman suffered a right foot injury in Saturday's wild-card victory against the Raiders. After signing with the Bengals last offseason, Ogunjobi recorded career highs in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (12) and QB hits (16) while making 16 starts.

Fellow tackle B.J. Hill filled in nicely for Ogunjobi this past weekend, recording a sack and tackle for loss. The Bengals' defensive line will be worth monitoring this week, as pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (concussion) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (groin) also exited the playoff win early.

Guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, who's been out since early October, was activated from IR.

  • San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who underwent testing Monday on his injured ankle, expressed optimism in a Twitter post that he'll be "good to go" for next week's game versus the Packers. Warner exited this past Sunday's wild-card win over the Cowboys in the second half.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is currently in a boot but has a chance to play in the Divisional Round versus the winner of Monday's Cardinals-Rams game. Wirfs missed the second half of the Bucs' wild-card win over the Eagles with an ankle injury. Arians might not know the status of Wirfs or center Ryan Jensen, who played through an injured ankle, until Friday.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said a decision has not been made yet on whether running back Derrick Henry will play in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Bengals, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Vrabel added that this is a big week for Henry to get acclimated as the team prepares for a ground-heavy attack.

