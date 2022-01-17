NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to go on a Super Bowl run, they'll have to do without one of their top defensive players.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his 2021 season. The veteran lineman suffered a right foot injury in Saturday's wild-card victory against the Raiders. After signing with the Bengals last offseason, Ogunjobi recorded career highs in sacks (7.0), tackles for loss (12) and QB hits (16) while making 16 starts.

Fellow tackle B.J. Hill filled in nicely for Ogunjobi this past weekend, recording a sack and tackle for loss. The Bengals' defensive line will be worth monitoring this week, as pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (concussion) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (groin) also exited the playoff win early.