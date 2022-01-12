Around the NFL

Rams signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement

Bah Gawd, that's Weddle's music!

The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran safety Eric Weddle for the postseason run, agent David Canter announced Wednesday.

Weddle retired following the 2019 season after one year in L.A. After not playing in two seasons, his return at this stage is a stunning development for the No. 4 seed Rams, who will play host to the Cardinals in a wild-card game on Monday.

L.A. is thin at safety after losing Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 18 and Taylor Rapp in concussion protocol. The injuries set the stage for a Weddle comeback.

A two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Weddle played 13 NFL seasons with the Chargers, Ravens and Rams. He generated 29 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns, eight forced fumbles and 1,179 tackles before retiring in 2020.

Weddle started all 16 games in his final season with the Rams.

How much the 37-year-old has in the tank after being retired for two seasons remains to be seen. But Weddle will get another shot at chasing a Super Bowl ring that evaded him during his career, and the Rams add a familiar veteran who can help fill in an injury-riddled safety crew.

