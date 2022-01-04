2022 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

1) The 2022 draft class of quarterbacks is thought to be a thin one in scouting circles, as compared to recent years. Two caveats to that: 1) Underclassman declarations have yet to clarify exactly who will be available, and 2) The recent past has been a tough act to follow -- the last four drafts have placed a quarterback as the No. 1 overall pick, and averaged three QBs selected in the top 10. NFL clubs in need of a quarterback will have plenty of talent to scrutinize in Mobile this year, as some of the best have committed to compete. Among them are the aforementioned Howell, Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Liberty's Malik Willis and Nevada's Carson Strong. Pickett's profile as a draft prospect exploded during the 2021 season as he led the Panthers to an unexpected ACC title. On the strength of Ridder's play, along with that of a big cast of five other Senior Bowl-bound Bearcats, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five program to reach the College Football Playoff. Howell was a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, but quickly fell out of the running as the Tar Heels stumbled to a disappointing 6-7 season. Last summer, in scouting Howell's 2020 campaign, Jeremiah noted some Baker Mayfield-like qualities in the early-graduating junior.