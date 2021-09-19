Cowboys to play linebacker Micah Parsons at DE due to defensive line injuries

Published: Sep 19, 2021 at 07:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons at No. 12, they selected the consensus top rated off-the-ball linebacker despite already being stacked at the position group. And just two weeks into the season -- out of a serious need -- they are already moving him.

The talented tackler from Penn State will essentially move to defensive end, sources say, beginning with Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thanks to the broken foot that Demarcus Lawrence suffered at practice this week, along with Randy Gregory landing on the COVID-19 list, there is a big-time void when it comes to rushing the passer. Parsons should help fill it.

With Parsons making a move, Leighton Vander Esch should stay on the field in all packages along with Keanu Neal﻿, which is another added benefit of the Parsons shift. Neal may play added safety snaps this week, paving the way for more Jaylon Smith snaps. Some tinkering for sure, but Dallas' D is confident it can perform.

As for Parsons, rushing the passer isn't new. In fact, that's all he did prior to arriving at Penn State before he was moved to linebacker out of need. The Cowboys smartly trained Parsons as a designated pass rusher this spring, and he even impressed Lawrence while doing it.

"Last week we were watching film of pass rush and D-Law came up to me," Parsons told reporters during the spring, "And was like, 'You pass rush like that, Rook?' I was like, 'Yeah, I used to be a defensive end.' He was like, 'Alright, tap in with me.' Me and him have been getting closer."

That all may pay off beginning today.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Broncos rebuffed trade interest from Saints for CB Kyle Fuller

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller had yet to play a snap for the Broncos, but the Saints were quick to probe Denver on its potential interest in trading its big-time free-agent acquisition shortly after he signed with the club.
news

Multiple teams calling on free-agent CB Richard Sherman, who expects to play in 2021

Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy since a July arrest. The veteran expects to be on the field at some point in 2021.
news

Veteran running back Frank Gore eyes a new sport: boxing

﻿Frank Gore﻿ is one of the greatest running backs of all time, and at age 38 he knows he can still play. But, rather than focus his energy on returning to the NFL, the longtime RB is training to accomplish another athletic feat.
news

Injury roundup: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb a game-time decision against Jaguars

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, listed as questionable with an ankle injury that didn't allow him to play last week, is considered to be a game-time decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW