Steelers' T.J. Watt (groin) believed to have avoided major injury; LB has a shot to play in Week 3

Early reports indicate T.J. Watt's groin injury won't cause him to miss extended time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Steelers' all-world edge rusher has a chance to play in Week 3 after sitting the entire second half of Sunday's game against the Raiders. He exited the eventual 26-17 loss after getting injured midway through the second quarter.

At the time of his departure, Watt recorded four tackles and a strip-sack, his second of the young season.

In addition to the Watt update, the Steelers received more positive news on the injury front, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Standout receiver Diontae Johnson﻿, who hurt his knee on the last play Sunday, did not suffer any serious damage and is not expected to be hampered long-term, Garafolo reported. Like Watt, Johnson's status for next week's contest against the Bengals is still to be determined.