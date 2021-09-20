Around the NFL

Steelers' T.J. Watt (groin) believed to have avoided major injury; LB has a shot to play in Week 3

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 01:53 PM
Early reports indicate T.J. Watt's groin injury won't cause him to miss extended time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Steelers' all-world edge rusher has a chance to play in Week 3 after sitting the entire second half of Sunday's game against the Raiders. He exited the eventual 26-17 loss after getting injured midway through the second quarter.

At the time of his departure, Watt recorded four tackles and a strip-sack, his second of the young season.

In addition to the Watt update, the Steelers received more positive news on the injury front, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Standout receiver Diontae Johnson﻿, who hurt his knee on the last play Sunday, did not suffer any serious damage and is not expected to be hampered long-term, Garafolo reported. Like Watt, Johnson's status for next week's contest against the Bengals is still to be determined.

It goes without saying that Watt and Johnson, the team's receiving yards leader, bring a ton of value to their respective units and any amount of missed time for either player would hurt the Steelers as a whole. Fortunately for coach Mike Tomlin and his staff, the need to figure out how to accommodate for such deficiencies is currently not a priority.

news

Will Fuller returns to Dolphins facility, expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders

After missing Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to personal reasons, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team facility.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with an MCL sprain while teams around the NFL are awaiting word on the severity of injuries sustained to their starting QBs. Check out the latest news as Week 2 comes to an end.
news

X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa's ribs negative, Dolphins QB's status for Week 3 TBD

Early indications on Tua Tagovailoa's rib injury suggest the QB may be able to play in Week 3 after exiting Sunday's contest against the Bills early.
news

Andy Dalton avoids ACL tear; Matt Nagy clarifies Dalton is Bears' starting QB when healthy

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton dodged a significant knee injury. Initial exams on Dalton showed no ACL tear and no damage to the MCL. Matt Nagy initially avoiding assuring that Dalton would remain the starting QB when healthy.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz undergoing tests on injured ankles following loss to Rams

The injury bug has once again caught up to Carson Wentz. The Colts QB is now undergoing an evaluation to determine the severity of sprains he sustained in both of his ankles.
news

Texans HC David Culley: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) day-to-day, Deshaun Watson will remain inactive

Despite Tyrod Taylor suffering a hamstring injury that could knock him out of Thursday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans will not turn to Deshaun Watson﻿, coach David Culley confirmed Monday.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's missed game-winning FG 'should be an easy one' 

A 37-yard FG to win it seemed like an achievable goal for kicker Greg Joseph. The ensuing miss is one Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't see coming.
news

Jon Gruden on WR Henry Ruggs III's 61-yard TD: 'Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball'

Jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Raiders are already looking like a different team compared to last season. Henry Ruggs' budding connection with Derek Carr is one glaring reason behind the transformation.
news

Bill Belichick on whether Tom Brady could play until 50: 'If anybody can do it, it's him'

The subject of Tom Brady playing until he's 50 years old has gotten more pop in recent weeks. Even Bill Belichick has weighed in on the possibility.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy explains clock management before game-winning field goal

With the score tied at 17, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy let the clock tick down before kicker Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal attempt. Fortunately for Dallas, the game-winning kick was good. 
news

Patrick Mahomes on 'dumb' pick, his first in September: 'One of the worst INTs' I've ever had

Prior to Sunday night's 36-35 defeat in Baltimore, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 11-0 with 35 passing TDs and no interceptions in the month of September.
