HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback.

Coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement Tuesday, noting that Hurts took all the first-team reps during training camp.

"Really, nobody else got any reps with the ones," the first-time head coach said. "And, Jalen's known, 'Hey, nobody else has gotten any reps with the ones but me.' And Jalen's our starter. And he's done a great job. We wanted him to take advantage of the opportunity and take the reins with the advantage of the opportunity that he got and we feel like the preseason that he had, he did that."

Hurts has been the expected QB1 since the Eagles shipped ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Indianapolis back in February. Sticking to his mantra of competition at every position, however, Sirianni declined to name the second-year quarterback the Week 1 starter until today.

"I consistently saw a player that got better every single day," Sirianni said. "I consistently saw a player make the read, you know, getting better with his reads and his accuracy and his ability to run - and when not to run. He did exactly what we wanted him to do. Again, nobody else has worked with the ones, so you could you really argue we named a starter a while ago. But, Jalen will be our starter, and he's earned that right with a great preseason, and we got a lot of confidence in him and that room in general."

The 23-year-old started four games for Philly as a rookie, tossing for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. He also rushed 63 times for 354 yards and three additional scores. Hurts missed the team's second preseason game due to an illness and didn't participate in the preseason finale.

A dual threat, Hurts needs reps and seasoning to prove he's the long-term answer under center. He'll get that as he leads the Eagles beginning Week 1.

After coming over in a trade from Jacksonville, newly acquired quarterback ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ will begin his tenure as the team's No. 3 QB.

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ remains Hurts' backup.

"The world saw what Joe Flacco did in the third preseason game," Sirianni said of the 36-year-old's 188-yard, 2-TD performance against the New York Jets over the weekend.

Related Content

news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury

Minnesota has solved its TE issue, as the Vikings are trading for promising Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation. Herndon is slated to step right in following Irv Smith's knee injury.
news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
news

Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team plans to use an interim facility for the first four weeks of the regular season due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list

The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
news

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The quarterback battle in New England ended abruptly Tuesday when the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton. The move means the starting job belongs to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
news

Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday. The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster -- ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿, Jonathan Williams and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿. 
news

Dwayne Haskins expected to make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

Dwayne Haskins﻿ has earned a job out of training camp. The former first-rounder is expected to make the initial 53-man roster with the Steelers.
