Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition has produced a starter.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio informed his team that﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ will be the Broncos' starting signal-caller in Week 1, the team announced Wednesday.

Bridgewater battled incumbent starter ﻿Drew Lock﻿ through training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason, throwing a touchdown pass in each of the first two games. After Lock's impressive performance in a blowout win over Minnesota, the third-year player regressed against Seattle last weekend, completing 9 of 14 passes for 80 yards and a pedestrian passer rating of 79.5.