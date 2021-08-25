Around the NFL

Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

Published: Aug 25, 2021 at 01:04 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition has produced a starter.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio informed his team that﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ will be the Broncos' starting signal-caller in Week 1, the team announced Wednesday.

Bridgewater battled incumbent starter ﻿Drew Lock﻿ through training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason, throwing a touchdown pass in each of the first two games. After Lock's impressive performance in a blowout win over Minnesota, the third-year player regressed against Seattle last weekend, completing 9 of 14 passes for 80 yards and a pedestrian passer rating of 79.5.

Bridgewater, meanwhile, shined against the Seahawks, completing 9 of 11 attempts for 105 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿.

Bridgewater's superior performance appears to have helped Fangio make a decision on a starter with one week of the preseason left to play. With six NFL seasons under his belt in stints with the Vikings, Saints and Panthers, Bridgewater brings more experience to Denver's offense, and he'll be the man to lead the unit into the 2021 season.

