2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Mitchell Trubisky's revenge! The former Bears first-round quarterback continued a career-long trend of frustrating Chicago fans. However, this time Trubisky provided the Soldier Field crowd with exasperation by dicing up the home team's defense. Aided by Brian Daboll's stellar planning and play selection, Trubisky hit a cornucopia of slants, destroying Chicago's defense to the tune of 20-of-28 passing for 221 yards and one TD while putting up 34 points in just two quarters. Trubisky looked as calm as he ever has under center, finding targets quickly and escaping when needed. Often Trubisky's first read was open, and he showed good accuracy over the middle. He still doesn't have the deep sideline throw in his toolbox, but that was the only negative for him on Saturday. The Bills punted once in Trubisky's seven drives, scoring TDs on the first four possessions. Trubisky signed in Buffalo to work under Daboll's tutelage behind Josh Allen and revamp his NFL value. On Saturday, the QB showed his reclamation process is off to a great start.
- Khalil Herbert coming for backup reps? With David Montgomery sitting out, Damien Williams got the start and didn't stand out behind a patchwork offensive line. Williams missed at least one hole and didn't break tackles, taking five totes for eight yards (1.6 YPA) with a long of three yards. He also added one catch on two targets for two yards. Playing behind a backup line didn't help, but Williams hurt his own cause for reps with a fumble that killed a promising drive. Rookie Khalil Herbert entered and looked spry, owning the ability to make defenders miss in a phonebooth. His 13-yard TD displayed good vision and shiftiness in close quarters. It's questionable whether Herbert missed a blocking assignment on a play in which Justin Fields got blown up. Nevertheless, praise for the rookie has surged in recent weeks. Herbert could push Williams for reps as we head toward the season.
NFL Research: Trubisky's 221 passing yards Saturday were a preseason career high for the fifth-year quarterback.
