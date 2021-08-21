Around the NFL

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

Published: Aug 21, 2021 at 04:35 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:

Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15

Kevin Patra's takeaways:

  1. Mitchell Trubisky's revenge! The former Bears first-round quarterback continued a career-long trend of frustrating Chicago fans. However, this time Trubisky provided the Soldier Field crowd with exasperation by dicing up the home team's defense. Aided by Brian Daboll's stellar planning and play selection, Trubisky hit a cornucopia of slants, destroying Chicago's defense to the tune of 20-of-28 passing for 221 yards and one TD while putting up 34 points in just two quarters. Trubisky looked as calm as he ever has under center, finding targets quickly and escaping when needed. Often Trubisky's first read was open, and he showed good accuracy over the middle. He still doesn't have the deep sideline throw in his toolbox, but that was the only negative for him on Saturday. The Bills punted once in Trubisky's seven drives, scoring TDs on the first four possessions. Trubisky signed in Buffalo to work under Daboll's tutelage behind Josh Allen and revamp his NFL value. On Saturday, the QB showed his reclamation process is off to a great start.
  2. Khalil Herbert coming for backup reps? With David Montgomery sitting out, Damien Williams got the start and didn't stand out behind a patchwork offensive line. Williams missed at least one hole and didn't break tackles, taking five totes for eight yards (1.6 YPA) with a long of three yards. He also added one catch on two targets for two yards. Playing behind a backup line didn't help, but Williams hurt his own cause for reps with a fumble that killed a promising drive. Rookie Khalil Herbert entered and looked spry, owning the ability to make defenders miss in a phonebooth. His 13-yard TD displayed good vision and shiftiness in close quarters. It's questionable whether Herbert missed a blocking assignment on a play in which Justin Fields got blown up. Nevertheless, praise for the rookie has surged in recent weeks. Herbert could push Williams for reps as we head toward the season.

NFL Research: Trubisky's 221 passing yards Saturday were a preseason career high for the fifth-year quarterback.

Related Content

news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. The Patriots WR is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

The Cardinals have spent the last few months preparing for the 2021 season without Larry Fitzgerald. Based on comments the future Hall of Famer made in a recent interview, Arizona may not want to hold its collective breath waiting for him to return.
news

Browns TE David Njoku says he'd 'like to stay' in Cleveland beyond 2021

﻿David Njoku﻿'s future in Cleveland seemed in doubt this time a year ago. Now, the tight end sounds as if there's nowhere else he'd rather play football. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'definitely would've' taken the 'Jeopardy!' job if offered

The "Jeopardy!" job is open again, which means, theoretically, Aaron Rodgers has another bite at the game-show apple. The Packers QB said he "definitely would've" taken the hosting job if it was offered to him.
