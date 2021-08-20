Around the NFL

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways below:

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2021 · 2-0-0
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 0-2-0

FULL BOX SCORE

READ: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sits out with illness

  1. Devonta debuts. Shaking off an MCL sprain that sidelined him for the preseason opener, Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith saw his first game action on Thursday night. His first catch as a pro was a relatively modest 9-yard grab early in the second quarter, but it elicited a hardy cheer from the Philly faithful. Smith didn't produce a spectacular first impression in his 25 snaps, hauling in two catches on four targets for 19 yards. He did, however, show off splendid separation and route running. And perhaps most importantly, the No. 10 overall pick was out there healthy and showing promise. That's a reason for optimism for an offense long in need of a true No. 1 WR.
  2. Watch out for Judon. Former Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon was among the long list of high-profile Patriots free-agent signings and early action portends to it being a phenomenal fit. Judon's the kind of versatile front-seven playmaker that's been a hallmark of New England success and was sorely missed last year. After excellent reports during joint practices, Judon made an immediate impact Thursday with a forced fumble off a botched snap on the third play from scrimmage during a night in which he had a pair of tackles in nine plays.

NFL Research: Cam Newton was 8 of 9 for 103 yards, which was the most passing yards he's had in a preseason game since Week 3, 2018 (142 versus the Patriots), while his 88.3 completion percentage was his highest preseason mark since at least 2016.

Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply.Learn more.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts sent to hospital, 'going to be OK' after late scratch vs. Pats because of stomach illness

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out shortly after Thursday's kickoff against the Patriots and sent to the hospital with an illness. HC Nick Sirianni said afterward that Hurts experienced pain in his abdomen and was sent to the hospital to get evaluated. "Everything's good," Sirianni said.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW