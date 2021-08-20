2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways below:
- Devonta debuts. Shaking off an MCL sprain that sidelined him for the preseason opener, Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith saw his first game action on Thursday night. His first catch as a pro was a relatively modest 9-yard grab early in the second quarter, but it elicited a hardy cheer from the Philly faithful. Smith didn't produce a spectacular first impression in his 25 snaps, hauling in two catches on four targets for 19 yards. He did, however, show off splendid separation and route running. And perhaps most importantly, the No. 10 overall pick was out there healthy and showing promise. That's a reason for optimism for an offense long in need of a true No. 1 WR.
- Watch out for Judon. Former Ravens Pro Bowler Matt Judon was among the long list of high-profile Patriots free-agent signings and early action portends to it being a phenomenal fit. Judon's the kind of versatile front-seven playmaker that's been a hallmark of New England success and was sorely missed last year. After excellent reports during joint practices, Judon made an immediate impact Thursday with a forced fumble off a botched snap on the third play from scrimmage during a night in which he had a pair of tackles in nine plays.
NFL Research: Cam Newton was 8 of 9 for 103 yards, which was the most passing yards he's had in a preseason game since Week 3, 2018 (142 versus the Patriots), while his 88.3 completion percentage was his highest preseason mark since at least 2016.
