Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (knee): 'I think I'm right on schedule' after preseason debut

DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut Thursday night in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-0 loss to the New England Patriots, days after returning to practice following an MCL injury.

The No. 10 overall pick played 25 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, and said following the game he's feeling good after missing time at camp with the knee injury.

"I think I'm right on schedule," he said, via the team's official website. "I felt good. I just kept attacking rehab. Right now, I'm feeling good."

It took time for Smith to gear up in his first NFL action. His first three targets went awry. He couldn't hang on to his first ball on a late throw from Joe Flacco﻿; his second, the QB-WR timing was off on a back shoulder; and the rookie dropped the third pass -- on a play nullified by penalty.

"I know what I did wrong," Smith said bluntly of his early miscues. "I gotta focus on catching the ball. I mean, that's all it is. Just taking my eyes away too early. I mean, there's nothing else to it. Those are plays I've gotta make."

Smith caught his final two passes, officially earning a box score of two catches on four targets for 19 yards with a long of 10.