Around the NFL

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (knee): 'I think I'm right on schedule' after preseason debut

Published: Aug 20, 2021 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut Thursday night in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-0 loss to the New England Patriots, days after returning to practice following an MCL injury.

The No. 10 overall pick played 25 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, and said following the game he's feeling good after missing time at camp with the knee injury.

"I think I'm right on schedule," he said, via the team's official website. "I felt good. I just kept attacking rehab. Right now, I'm feeling good."

It took time for Smith to gear up in his first NFL action. His first three targets went awry. He couldn't hang on to his first ball on a late throw from Joe Flacco﻿; his second, the QB-WR timing was off on a back shoulder; and the rookie dropped the third pass -- on a play nullified by penalty.

"I know what I did wrong," Smith said bluntly of his early miscues. "I gotta focus on catching the ball. I mean, that's all it is. Just taking my eyes away too early. I mean, there's nothing else to it. Those are plays I've gotta make."

Smith caught his final two passes, officially earning a box score of two catches on four targets for 19 yards with a long of 10.

"I gotta make the plays they expect me to make," Smith said. "I wouldn't call it rust (from being sidelined). I would just say I wasn't focusing on catching the ball. Trying to look back too fast before I caught the ball. I go to practice every day and work and get on the JUGS (machine). Maybe I need to hit the JUGS more."

The beauty of Smith's debut was in how the targets unfolded, regardless of the results of the plays. The rookie showed smooth route-running ability, generating loads of separation. In the preseason, we're looking for traits that will carry over when the real lights turn on. Smith's ability to break away from defenders with ease on quick cuts and effortless routes is one of those traits that will carry on.

Smith's errors were correctable miscues, not only from the mental aspect but rapport-building with his QBs. That he's clearly hard on himself over the incompletions indicates a positive approach between the ears.

No, he didn't light up the Patriots' defense with some otherworldly play. But the rookie showed plenty of promise and traits that will carry over to the regular season to get excited about his potential in the Eagles' offense.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis says he's 'made a lot of huge strides' in building chemistry with QB Zach Wilson

With Carl Lawson out for the year, the weight will ratchet up on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense. One player who will need to shoulder a lot of that burden is receiver Corey Davis.
news

Jon Gruden on 'sickening' Raiders-Rams practice fight: 'It's just child's play to me'

Anger raged Thursday afternoon during the Raiders-Rams joint practice in Los Angeles ahead of Saturday night's preseason bout. A scuffle ensued during the special teams portion of practice, with coach Jon Gruden pulling the plug on the joint session.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Thursday's Patriots win over Eagles

The Patriots scored early and often against the Eagles to kick off Week 2 of the preseason. Here's what we learned from the lopsided affair.
news

Eagles' Jalen Hurts sent to hospital, 'going to be OK' after late scratch vs. Pats because of stomach illness

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out shortly after Thursday's kickoff against the Patriots and sent to the hospital with an illness. HC Nick Sirianni said afterward that Hurts experienced pain in his abdomen and was sent to the hospital to get evaluated. "Everything's good," Sirianni said.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW