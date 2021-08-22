2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Cleveland Browns 17, New York Giants 13
Grant Gordon's takeaways:
- How deep is Browns RB corps? Already rich with perhaps the best running back duo in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns' depth at the position was seen with the hard rushing of D'Ernest Johnson. Sporting solid vision, Johnson proved to be a tough tackle for Giants defenders on four carries for 36 yards. He added four catches for 23 yards on five targets, looking the part of a versatile back who could more than hold his own if called on. Heading into his third season, the 25-year-old has averaged 5.1 yards per carry over just 37 career carries. Fresh and proficient legs are waiting if the Browns need them.
- Coughlin making his case. A season ago, Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin got a pair of starts in 14 games' worth of action after New York drafted him in the seventh round. He's making a case for more playing time this preseason and has done so by providing a pass-rushing punch up the gut. With a sack on Sunday of Browns quarterback Case Keenum, Coughlin has one in each of the Giants' preseason games so far. He's also had four tackles in each game. Still developing, Coughlin could become a valuable contributor for Big Blue on special teams and defense.
NFL Research: Browns QB Kyle Lauletta is the only player this preseason with 300-plus passing yards and two-plus touchdowns (also ranks second in passing yards).
Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply. Learn more.