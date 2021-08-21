2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

1) Kyler Murray looks fully healthy, which is great news! The Cardinals saw their 2020 season fizzle down the stretch due largely to a hobbled Murray, whose escapability was hampered enough to undercut Arizona's offense. He looked back to normal -- which is often electric -- on Friday, and while the Cardinals have a decent amount of rust to shake off before Week 1, they're already ahead of where they finished last season.

2) The Chiefs' offensive line will be a work in progress. The prospect of lining up three rookie starters on the right side is daunting to anyone who values experience, but it's a scenario that is very possible for the Chiefs at this point. They're not terrible, and they're big enough to move masses of defenders around. They're just not all that clean or in sync yet. There was some leakage when dropping to protect Patrick Mahomes on Friday, leading to him being flushed out of the pocket and resulting in an interception in the end zone. As is the case with most every team in the preseason, there's rust to shake off (just look at Mahomes' stat line). For this group of blockers, there's a rapport to build, too.