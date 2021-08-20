Eagles QB Jalen Hurts out vs. Patriots because of illness; not COVID-19 related

Jalen Hurts has been trying to make a case to be the Eagles' quarterback of the present and future this preseason. He didn't have the opportunity Thursday.

Philadelphia announced shortly after kickoff that its presumed starter would not be available versus the Patriots because of an illness. Hurts participated in pregame warmups and was moving around as if he was set to take the field for the Eagles' second preseason game, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The team said his illness is not COVID-19 related, Garafolo added.

"After warmups he wasn't feeling well and we'll evaluate him and have more after the game," coach Nick Sirianni said at halftime.

Veteran Joe Flacco started in Hurts' place.