The First Read, Week 1: 'Now or never' for Ravens? Plus, Chiefs' top challenger, MVP watch

The Ravens have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the NFL since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback midway through the 2018 season. They've also been the most maddening, as they've gone 31-8 overall in the regular season since Jackson's emergence while tallying only one playoff win in the process. They'll start this season with a Monday Night Football game against the Raiders, but the real question is where they'll eventually end up.

"It's now or never, really," said defensive tackle Calais Campbell during a training camp interview. "There's always tomorrow in theory but there really isn't. We are running out of time. We have to figure out a way to capitalize on our talents. The Super Bowl is the only thing that will be good enough this year. Anything other than that, if we don't get there and don't win, we underachieved."

This year's training camp hasn't increased the optimism surrounding the team, either. Jackson landed on the reserve/COVD-19 list back in July, and there are still lingering questions about his vaccination status. Running back J.K. Dobbins will miss his second pro season after tearing his ACL in August, while Justice Hill's torn Achilles further saps the ground attack of depth. And as for all those wide receivers who are supposed to help Jackson grow as a passer? There's been an assortment of injuries within that group, as well, with impressive rookie Rashod Bateman currently sidelined by groin surgery and Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins battling their own ailments during camp.

The good thing about the Ravens is they've proven to be a resilient bunch. They're at their best when the skeptics are circling, and they've thrived on the idea that a run-first offense backed by a fierce, attacking defense still has a place in a league filled with prolific passers. However, things are starting to feel a bit different around this franchise. The AFC is simply too loaded, and their margin for error, especially within the highly competitive AFC North, is precariously thin.

What's even scarier is what the future holds after this year. The team has to decide how to handle an extension for Jackson, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal and will be certain to demand the kind of hefty contract that can cripple the type of roster-building that has made the Ravens so dangerous. They also have to manage the possibility of self-doubt creeping in if this year once again ends without any sort of prolonged playoff run.

"After a couple years of thinking Super Bowl, Super Bowl, and then you don't get it, it's easy to wonder where you go from here," said tight end Mark Andrews (who agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday). "But that's not where we're at ... I know personally that everyone in that locker room is more motivated than ever to get one."