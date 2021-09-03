Why the 49ers SHOULD utilize a two-quarterback system; Jameis Winston's potential on the Saints

If I were a general manager or personnel director in the NFL, I would be urging my college scouts to spend more time on the road looking for hidden gems and underrated prospects with prototypical height-weight-speed characteristics or a few blue-chip qualities that could enable them to succeed in the league.

While most evaluators consider these factors when assessing prospects, there are so many undrafted players making NFL rosters that something is clearly missing in the scouting process.

There were 415 former undrafted free agents on initial 53-man rosters for the 32 NFL teams this week, according to Spotrac. Considering 562 former Day 3 picks (Rounds 4-7) made it through the round of final cuts, the gap between draftees and free agents is closer than it has ever been before.

Perhaps teams are utilizing a more meritocratic approach, with the best players making the squad regardless of draft status. Instead of holding on to players due to their draft grades and/or the fear of admitting to a blown pick, some evaluators could be opting to keep unheralded players who outplay their competitors in position battles. Despite getting fewer reps in practice and starting out at the bottom of the depth chart, it looks like undrafted free agents are making the most of their opportunities in a league that is increasingly rewarding them for their efforts.

"It is harder to project which players will pop at the next level due to the drastic differences between the college and pro game," an NFC personnel director recently told me. "Just because a guy is a draft pick does not guarantee a quick transition to the NFL. Some guys grasp the concepts and overall game better than others, and you have to be willing to let those guys have the chance to play."

To that point, I'm seeing more teams make a concerted effort to attract undrafted free agents by offering them real opportunities to make the team. Those offers often do not include significant signing bonuses or guarantees but a willingness to let them really compete for jobs. The Ravens, Seahawks, Patriots and others have a long history of playing undrafted free agents, and their track record appeals to agents and players looking for a chance to make a mark in the NFL despite entering the league with little fanfare.

Part of their success can be attributed to the coaches investing in undrafted free agents with their time, energy and instruction. Coaches must demonstrate a willingness to develop all of the players on the roster without bias and give those same players a chance to prove their worth on the field in game action and team drills. Moreover, the head coach must be committed to the process. He needs to encourage his coaches to monitor the development of the younger players and elevate those players on the depth chart who perform to the standard.