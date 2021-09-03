2021 NFL season preview: Fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI

While Rodgers' future in Green Bay appeared tenuous right up until he stepped off a private plane under cover of darkness for training camp, the rest of the NFL feels like it is on much firmer footing than it was at this time last year. In July, the NFL warned teams about the possibility of forfeits if there is a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a schedule disruption that cannot be solved. The NFL had offered plenty of carrots for those vaccinated, and then it threatened the stick. But after the NFL got through 2020 without a cancelled game in the teeth of the pandemic -- remember, the league made the Denver Broncos endure a game without a true quarterback and played games on every day of the week -- it will be a surprise if the NFL is confronted with such a dire scenario in its new 17-game regular season.