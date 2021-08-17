Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger enter 2021 season in unfamiliar under-the-radar position

"Change isn't always bad," Roethlisberger said. "I'm communicating as much as I can when I have questions. I think the hardest part is when guys come to me with a question and I'm not 100 percent -- 'I don't have a great answer for you, but I don't want to give you a wrong answer' -- to me, that's been the toughest part so far, not feeling super confident giving an answer."

Bill Parcells used to say that if you're thinking about retirement, you're already retired. Roethlisberger does not bear that out -- he is candid about the decision that looms ahead of him, but clearly still excited to play. Asked what kind of markers he will look for to know when it is time to walk away, Roethlisberger said he doesn't know yet, except that he feels he can still play at a high level. The 2020 regular season supports that assertion -- he had 33 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions. The playoff loss, though, raised questions -- he threw for 501 yards and four touchdowns, but also four interceptions. Still, he is the last man standing from the storied trio of quarterbacks drafted in 2004 that also included Philip Rivers and Eli Manning, and, considering his physical brand of play, his longevity is also a testament to his toughness.

"It's one year at a time," he said. "I can answer that better when the season ends. But my traditional thing had been praying and talking to my wife and family and friends. Lucky for me, this is the beginning of the season, not the end, so I have a lot of time to think about it. I don't like to look forward. People ask, what are you going to do next year? Well, why would I look to next year when I have it right here in front of me? I just think if you look past it, you're going to miss what's in front of you. I don't want to miss this, because I'm enjoying it."

That's understandable. After all, the Steelers have never had a losing season with Roethlisberger.

But if his career is to end with a victory lap -- that is, if it is even to end -- Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls in his first five seasons, and the Steelers will have to do something they have rarely had to do before: surprise people.