Next Gen Stats: New advanced metrics you NEED to know for the 2021 NFL season

We understand that modern fandom can be driven just as much by one's fantasy team as it is to allegiance to one's favorite NFL team. As such, the Next Gen Stats team is making it priority to deliver actionable insights and metrics to help you win your fantasy league (or even more importantly in some leagues, avoid the dreaded last-place punishment).

In fantasy football, opportunity is king. Snap counts, touches and targets are used as proxies for a player's involvement in the offense. More volume equals more fantasy points, as the old adage goes. But not all opportunities carry the same weight in most fantasy scoring formats. A carry at midfield yields considerably less value than a rush attempt from the opponent's goal line. Expected Fantasy Points, and derivative stats like Fantasy Points Over Expected (FPOE), are two metrics you'll be able to use to make in-season adjustments to help you win it all this season.

So how does the Next Gen Stats Expected Fantasy Points metric work? Our new all-encompassing fantasy metric is calculated using a combination of the outputs of several NGS machine learning models:

Completion Probability: the likelihood of a completed pass. Expected YAC: how many yards after the catch will a receiver gain? Expected Rushing Yards: how many rushing yards is a rusher is expected to gain?

Take the difference between a player's actual fantasy points scored and expected fantasy points, and you get the aforementioned FPOE. A high FPOE value indicates a player who has significantly outperformed expectations in the past, but could regress if he is unable to maintain the same level of efficiency. Likewise, a player who is underperforming in expected fantasy points is a candidate to improve so long as the volume and value of the opportunity does not change.

Traditionally, quantifying fantasy opportunity has required multi-faceted analysis of metrics across a series of splits and situations. Expected Fantasy Points distills the value of those opportunities into a single metric that is even more actionable, especially given its scale is comparable across fantasy positions.