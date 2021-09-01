Eleven best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into 2021

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall.





When Jones is in uniform, he remains one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers. The problem for him last season was staying on the field. If the 32-year-old can stay healthy, he is primed for a standout season catching passes from Ryan Tannehill, a strong-armed QB who can take full advantage of Jones' deep-ball skills. Like his draft classmate, A.J. Green, Jones is in a new setting after spending the entirety of his career thus far with one team (Jones left Atlanta for Tennessee via trade and Green signed with Arizona after 10 seasons with the Bengals). And like Green, who is partnering with DeAndre Hopkins, Jones will have the benefit of working with a youngster who can command coverage from opposing defenses: A.J. Brown.