New England Patriots officially begin Mac Jones era, but what's next for Cam Newton?

The final blow for Newton came recently, when what was termed "a misunderstanding" about COVID-19 protocols prohibited the veteran quarterback from entering the Patriots' facility for five days, thus providing an opportunity for Jones to push past him in this competition. Even Belichick acknowledged to local reporters that a door had seemingly opened for the rookie. The safe bet here is that Belichick already was looking for every reason to give Jones the job. After all, this is the man who discovered Tom Brady 21 years ago.

It's also fair to assume that Belichick will steal a page from his playbook back when Brady was a young quarterback trying to find his own footing as a leader. Those Patriots teams of the early 2000s were built on ball control, solid running attacks and stifling defense. They needed Brady to simply be efficient, and the result was three Super Bowl wins in his first four years as a starter.

Jones isn't likely to duplicate that kind of success. What he can do is deliver the types of efforts he's already displayed during the preseason. The Patriots have a strong offensive line, a variety of runners, an assortment of new pass catchers who arrived during the offseason (including tight ends ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ and Hunter Henry) and a defense that should be much stronger with the addition of versatile free agents (like linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ and defensive back Jalen Mills) as well as the return of familiar faces (linebacker ﻿Dont'a Hightower﻿ opted out last season, while another linebacker, ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿, re-signed with the team after being released from Miami). All New England needs is for Jones to be reliable and consistent.

The Patriots have upgraded the talent enough to challenge for a playoff spot after missing last year's postseason. The real question is what they could be moving forward.

Every other team in the AFC East has a young quarterback that the franchise is trying to build around, with Buffalo's Josh Allen now considered one of the best in the league. New England wasn't going to keep pace with those squads by giving Newton snaps that easily could've helped Jones mature faster. And as much as Newton earned respect in that locker room, it's going to be easier for Jones to push through the predictable adversity without knowing there's an appealing option on the sideline. Imagine struggling and knowing that there's a former league Most Valuable Player holding a clipboard next to the coaches. It's far more encouraging when Plans B and C are ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ and ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿.