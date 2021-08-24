Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's absence from Patriots an opportunity for rookie QB Mac Jones

Although Newton has performed well in the preseason, so has Jones. And it's been Jones who's received the majority of the reps in games. In fact, Jones has logged 38 pass attempts in two games to Newton's 16. Of course, that could be a function of Belichick wanting to see more of the unknown. As an established veteran who started 15 games for New England last year, the coaching staff doesn't need to see as much of Newton. He brings experience, and a running threat that forces defenses to account for him, which helps open the rushing attack for other backs. Still, the better Jones looks, the harder it becomes to ignore the way he's moved the Patriots offense from the pocket.