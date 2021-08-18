New team, old approach: J.J. Watt returns to training roots in rebirth with Arizona Cardinals

If Watt is able to approach the form of his professional youth, it will be due to the work that was done on his mind as much as his body this offseason. Fact is, injuries have a way of tugging at a player's psychological cape of invincibility, particularly when you're prevented from doing the things that had contributed to your greatness. For Watt, that was reflected in his training.

The Texans' medical staff took a more hands-on approach following his injuries, so much so that he eventually stopped spending offseasons with Brad Arnett, the personal trainer Watt had worked with since he was a teenager. The two remained in touch, but the bulk of his rehab/training was overseen by the team, and it was much more conservative than what he was accustomed to doing -- something that might have been necessary, but also a reality that robbed him of the fearlessness that helped make him great.

"Every offseason, there has been trainers and doctors telling you, 'Hey, you have to be conservative here, you have to take it easy here; you can't do this, you can't do that; you can only do this, you can only do that,' " Watt told NFL.com after a recent practice. "It gets to a point where, yes, I can go out there and play, but if I can't train the way I need to train and practice the way I need to practice, then I'm not going to be the player I need to be."

Dissatisfied with that, Watt made the decision to go back to his old ways. The process began in the middle of last season, when he would do some of his old exercises and send video to Arnett for the trainer to critique. And it intensified immediately after the season, when he returned to his home state of Wisconsin to work with Arnett full time, Monday to Friday, for six months.

"I said to myself, 'I'm going to go, I'm going to do it. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out, but we're going to do it,' " Watt said. "I don't want to go out on the field and be half the player I'm supposed to be or be a conservative version of what I'm supposed to be; I need to be who I'm supposed to be, and if I can't, I can't."

The sessions were about rebuilding Watt from both a psychological and physical standpoint. They had to break through the mental scar tissue that was holding him back. It doesn't matter how much ability a player has; if he has doubts about cutting it loose, if he is focused on what might go wrong rather than what could go right, there is no chance of reaching the desired destination. Arnett noticed this once when asking Watt to doing a squat drill using resistance bands. There was a hesitancy on the player's face, a look that, based on their many years together, caused Arnett to step in.

" 'You're not at risk; I want you to attack it,' " he recalled saying to Watt. "I told him, 'I'm not going to stand over the top of you and breathe down your neck. You need to start to trust yourself again and realize you're not broken.' "

Watt admitted having had a previous incident on an air-pressure squat machine, and the idea of using resistance bands gave him pause. He didn't trust that he would be OK. That's an easy fix, said Arnett, who replaced the resistance bands with chains. Suddenly, Watt was Watt again.