NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

Published: Sep 03, 2021 at 11:19 AM
The NFL's vaccination rate remained steady after the 32 clubs made roster cuts this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% post-roster cuts this week, per a source informed of the situation.

The figure is in line with the rate before teams reduced rosters to 53 players and a 16-player practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians noted this week that his club is 100% vaccinated. Other teams have varying rates of vaccination status.

