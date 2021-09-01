Around the NFL

GM Nick Caserio says Texans taking it 'one day at a time' with Deshaun Watson situation

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The ongoing situation regarding ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has no end in sight, a reality the Texans acknowledged Wednesday.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio spoke on the matter when fielding his usual round of questions about Watson.

"What I would say about that is really no different than what we talked about at the beginning of training camp. Each day, we're going to make a decision that we feel is best," Caserio said. "It's a one-step process. Deshaun's been here every day, he's been in training camp every day. He's been in the building, he's been in meetings, he's been around his teammates. And again, we're going to take it one day at a time.

"I'm not going to get into speculation about what has happened, what didn't happen. It's a waste of everybody's time, quite frankly. I think there's more important things to talk about. So we're going take it one day at a time. We're going to do what we feel is best for our team and organization, and again, I would say there's no finite answer. There's no definitive answer here at this point, and that's how we're going to handle it."

Watson's participation during camp varied depending on the day. He spent portions of practice in uniform, but not taking a full amount of reps with the quarterbacks, while on other days, it was business as usual. He did not play in the preseason.

Watson has reportedly maintained he will not play for the Texans, who kept him on their 53-man roster and did not trade him Tuesday despite rumors of potential talks between Houston and Miami.

Watson remains under investigation by both the NFL and police after being accused in 22 lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct during various massage sessions. A grand jury also has an ongoing investigation into criminal misconduct.

Houston has remained unmoving in its demands for significant compensation in any proposed deal involving the quarterback and with Watson's legal matters ongoing, there's been little movement regarding a potential trade. With a no-trade clause included in his contract, Watson also has final say on his destination.

Houston appears prepared to move forward with a 53-man roster that includes Watson, who won't play according to his current stance. That means the Texans will likely enter the season with what amounts to a 52-man roster, at least until the NFL arrives at a conclusion to its investigation.

In the meantime, Houston will proceed forward with the expectation Watson does not play. The Texans will take it a day at a time with Tyrod Taylor as their starter.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

Chiefs standout safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (neck) undergoes surgery, to be placed on injured reserve to start 2021 season

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton underwent surgery to relieve a neck injury and will start the year on injured reserve, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday.
news

Zach Ertz happy once again in Philadelphia: 'This is the place I want to retire'

Tight end Zach Ertz finally spoke at length Wednesday following the completion of another camp and preseason with the Eagles, and, apparently, the start of the Nick Sirianni era has the tight end convinced he wouldn't rather be anywhere else.
news

NFL Foundation to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

The NFL Foundation is the latest organization to make a sizable contribution toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts, pledging to give $1 million to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The donation comes on the heels of $1 million pledges from the Saints, Falcons, Ravens and Panthers. 
news

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward. 
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW