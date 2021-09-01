GM Nick Caserio says Texans taking it 'one day at a time' with Deshaun Watson situation

The ongoing situation regarding ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has no end in sight, a reality the Texans acknowledged Wednesday.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio spoke on the matter when fielding his usual round of questions about Watson.

"What I would say about that is really no different than what we talked about at the beginning of training camp. Each day, we're going to make a decision that we feel is best," Caserio said. "It's a one-step process. Deshaun's been here every day, he's been in training camp every day. He's been in the building, he's been in meetings, he's been around his teammates. And again, we're going to take it one day at a time.

"I'm not going to get into speculation about what has happened, what didn't happen. It's a waste of everybody's time, quite frankly. I think there's more important things to talk about. So we're going take it one day at a time. We're going to do what we feel is best for our team and organization, and again, I would say there's no finite answer. There's no definitive answer here at this point, and that's how we're going to handle it."

Watson's participation during camp varied depending on the day. He spent portions of practice in uniform, but not taking a full amount of reps with the quarterbacks, while on other days, it was business as usual. He did not play in the preseason.

Watson has reportedly maintained he will not play for the Texans, who kept him on their 53-man roster and did not trade him Tuesday despite rumors of potential talks between Houston and Miami.

Watson remains under investigation by both the NFL and police after being accused in 22 lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct during various massage sessions. A grand jury also has an ongoing investigation into criminal misconduct.

Houston has remained unmoving in its demands for significant compensation in any proposed deal involving the quarterback and with Watson's legal matters ongoing, there's been little movement regarding a potential trade. With a no-trade clause included in his contract, Watson also has final say on his destination.

Houston appears prepared to move forward with a 53-man roster that includes Watson, who won't play according to his current stance. That means the Texans will likely enter the season with what amounts to a 52-man roster, at least until the NFL arrives at a conclusion to its investigation.