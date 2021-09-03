2011 NFL Draft class worthy of greater appreciation a decade after entering league

It's a list that deserves further recognition, if only because we should appreciate those on it while their careers are still active. That reality hit home this week when the Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton, the first overall pick in 2011 and a player who was transcendent at his peak. Whether his career is over remains to be seen, but the NFL can be a cold business for a 32-year-old dual-threat QB who has struggled due to injuries and COVID-19 in recent years.

Still, the fact remains that we can look at the first round of the 2011 draft and argue that some of its members were the best at their positions at the peak of their careers. The group includes a league MVP (Newton), a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (Watt), a Super Bowl MVP (Miller) and six members of the 2010s All-Decade Team: Watt, Miller, Peterson, Jordan, Jones and Smith. Furthermore, Watt and Miller were among eight unanimous selections on the 52-player All-Decade squad. Richard Sherman, a fifth-round selection in the 2011 draft, also was voted to the 2010s team, but this discussion is being limited to the first round, because that is what makes it unique.

Overall, the 2011 draft has 39 players who have played at least 10 seasons, which ties it for 25th-most all-time. But when the iris is narrowed to the first round, the class becomes elite. To wit: 19 of the 32 selections have been on an NFL roster at least 10 seasons, which ties the 2001 first-rounders for the league high.

That said, there are two distinctions that make the 2011 class stand out: No. 1, it would rank first in Round 1 guys who played 10-plus years had Nate Solder not opted out last season because of the pandemic; and No. 2, it likely will outpace 2001 first-rounders in total Pro Football Hall of Famers. Currently, LaDainian Tomlinson and Steve Hutchinson are in from that first-round class. Richard Seymour and Reggie Wayne have been finalists multiple times. However, the likelihood is remote that others from that class make the cut, while the 2011 first round could credibly send a minimum of six, beginning with those on the All-Decade Team, to the Hall of Fame.

After all, Watt is the only player with multiple 20-sack seasons since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler who ranks first among active players with 106 career sacks. Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler who ranks second and third, respectively, on the single-season list for receiving yards and receptions and is also second and third all-time among active players in those areas. Jordan has been to six Pro Bowls and ranks sixth among players currently on an NFL roster in career sacks with 94.5. Tyron Smith is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and Peterson, who was among the top shutdown corners at the height of his career, is tied for seventh in interceptions among active players.