Around the NFL

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas.

The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.

"I think he has a ton of football left," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Newton on Thursday. "But we're very excited about the group that we have."

Dallas' group is headlined by Prescott, the new $160 million man returning from a gruesome ankle injury suffered early in the 2020 season. Behind him is Cooper Rush, who won the backup job after outperforming Garrett Gilbert in preseason action, despite failing to impress against a Jacksonville lineup filled mostly with starters in the Cowboys' final preseason game. New arrival ﻿Will Grier﻿, who was released by Carolina this week before being claimed by the Cowboys, takes up the No. 3 role in the quarterbacks room.

Both Rush and Grier have seen regular-season action, though Grier has spent more time on the field than Rush, starting two games in 2019 and completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards and four interceptions. It's far from exciting, but at least provides the Cowboys with a signal-caller who has seen a decent amount of snaps in case of emergency.

Realistically, Dallas can't afford another injury to Prescott, whose departure tanked the Cowboys' chances last season. They're not planning on it, either, but instead of backing up the dynamic Prescott with a quarterback who has similar physical capabilities, they're instead going with a backup who is familiar with their system while getting Grier acclimated.

That leaves Newton floating in free agency as Week 1 nears. There are other logical pairings elsewhere, but for now, Newton remains unemployed.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
news

Colts activate Carson Wentz, two others from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is off the COVID-19 list. Now it's time to see whether he'll be ready to go for Week 1. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Playoffs are the focus for general manager Mike Mayock heading into his third Raiders season as he stated Wednesday: "We feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt on that."
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) scheduled to undergo surgery today

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is scheduled to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Pace: There's no need for us to rush Justin Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Pace offered his encouragement for Andy Dalton leading the way and underlined the belief in developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 
news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW