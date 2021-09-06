Around the NFL

Ravens TE Mark Andrews signs four-year, $56M extension

Published: Sep 06, 2021 at 07:53 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Happy birthday, Mark Andrews.

On the day he turned 26, the Ravens tight end agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $56 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The $14 million annual value makes Andrews the third highest-paid player at his position. Baltimore later confirmed the deal, which is good through the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled to announce a four-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on his birthday," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long-term. He's competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family -- and happy birthday."

Baltimore has gotten its money's worth since selecting Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Per NFL Research, Andrews is one of six tight ends in league history with 2,000-plus receiving yards and 20 TD catches over his first three seasons.

Since 2019, he's first in touchdown catches (17), fourth in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in receptions (122) among tight ends. That's all despite the Ravens running the ball far more often than any other team in the league.

Locking up Andrews before the season was a goal for Baltimore, Rapoport added. Doing so now, and for just four years, means the 2019 Pro Bowler will be just 29 when he hits the market again. If the Ravens allow that to happen. He's been Lamar Jackson﻿'s primary target, thanks to his ability to separate and earn yards after the catch.

That earned Andrews a big deal, and perhaps a lot more wins for the Ravens moving forward.

