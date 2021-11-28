More changes coming for Giants, with GM Dave Gettleman likely in his last year

Published: Nov 28, 2021 at 05:00 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The New York Giants made a bold move earlier in the week, firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. With that change in hand, one can't help but contemplate what's next. And that likely won't be the only change they make with an eye toward the future.

General manager Dave Gettleman, who has run the team's personnel department since 2018, is unlikely to return in 2022, sources with knowledge of the situation and those with deep knowledge of the league say. With two first-round picks in the next draft and a critical offseason ahead, don't be surprised if there is another voice making the final call alongside head coach Joe Judge.

Gettleman, who will be 71 next season, may end up walking away himself and into retirement.

While the 2021 season is far from over heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, New York would need to go on quite a run to reach the playoffs. An uphill battle, but not unprecedented. But, given one large alteration already occurred, it makes sense to zero in on another.

In the building, there would be some strong candidates to replace him, notably VP of football operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams. Outside the building, the organization will likely look at some candidates with a background in the New England scouting system more in-line with Judge's thinking, along with others.

The areas of focus are many -- fix the offensive line, get the linebackers right, make sure Daniel Jones is the guy, etc. With so much at stake, it would be one of the most important hires in recent memory.

On the field today, there will be some changes, as well. Freddie Kitchens will call plays, as colleague Kim Jones reported, and they will look a little different. Expect more targets for receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, especially in the red zone, and more chances for Saquon Barkley in space. And as time goes on, after a short week, Kitchens will be able to be more aggressive.

