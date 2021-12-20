Packers lock up third NFC North title in a row

The NFC North belongs to the Green Bay Packers once again.

By virtue of its 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay clinched its third consecutive NFC North title on Sunday and became the NFL's first team to sew up a playoff berth.

It continues a remarkable run for Matt LaFleur to start his head-coaching career as he's now piloted the Pack to division crowns in each of his three seasons at the helm. Prior to LaFleur being hired ahead of the 2019 campaign, the Packers had missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and Co. could've locked up a playoff berth in Week 14 had some other results fallen into place, but that feat was delayed until Week 15, when the Packers won their third consecutive game and locked up their third straight playoff berth and division title in one fell swoop.

Rodgers had three touchdown passes in the win, bringing his career total to 442 to tie Brett Favre for the most in franchise history.